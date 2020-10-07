Michael Albert "Mike" Gaudiello, Sr.
Middletown - Michael Albert "Mike" Gaudiello, Sr., age 65, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Born in Chester, PA on February 21, 1955, he was a son of the late Albert and Delores (Zukey) Gaudiello. Mike was the owner and operator of Gaudiello's Italian Hoagies & Steaks, retiring in 2018. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and never missed a chance to cheer on his team. In his spare time, Mike could often be found tending to his fish and aquariums. He was an excellent handyman and a foodie, who especially loved sweets. Mike was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Rita Gaudiello. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Jane H. (Mallet) Gaudiello; children, Michael A. Gaudiello, Jr. and Jennifer J. Michaels (Gregg), both of Middletown; siblings, Carol Weaver of St. Augustine, FL and Edward Gaudiello (Viki) of Galloway, NJ; grandchildren, Raven Elaine Michaels, Riley Jane Michaels and Mason Richard Michaels; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 noon until 1 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Interment will follow in Old Drawyers Cemetery, Odessa, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance. The family encourages all family and friends to wear Eagles clothing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike's memory to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
by mail at, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601, or online by visiting mda.org
