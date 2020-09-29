1/1
Michael Anthony Tridente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Anthony Tridente

Newark - Michael Anthony Tridente, age 66, passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Mike was raised in Claymont, DE and graduated from Claymont High School. Mike went on to earn an Associate in Science in Business Administration from Brandywine College of Widener University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing from the University of Delaware. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. Mike worked at Noramco, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson as a Chemical Operator from 1985 until he retired in 2014.

Mike was a loving, devoted father. He was known and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his positive, upbeat attitude towards life. Mike loved animals and had many cherished pets during his time on Earth. Mike enjoyed his retirement years by riding his motorcycle, getting together with friends, exercising around Delcastle Recreational Park and indulging his intellectual interests. Mike was an avid reader and especially fond of anything themed around nature - particularly sharks, history, and the supernatural.

Mike was the youngest son of Vito Tridente and Josephine (Campagnini) Tridente, both of whom are deceased. His brother, Vito, is also deceased. Mike is survived by his three children: Anthony Tridente, Adam Tridente, and Julie Tridente, as well as his loving feline companion, Mr. Pickles. Mike is also survived by his sisters, Olga McCartney and Josie (Josephine) Brogan in addition to many relatives and friends.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Claymont, DE on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Burial will be private.

To offer condolences, please visit:

Gebhartfuneralhomes.com

302-798-7726




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart Funeral Home Of Claymont
3401 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE 19703
302-798-7726
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gebhart Funeral Home Of Claymont Claymont

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved