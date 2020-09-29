Michael Anthony TridenteNewark - Michael Anthony Tridente, age 66, passed on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Mike was raised in Claymont, DE and graduated from Claymont High School. Mike went on to earn an Associate in Science in Business Administration from Brandywine College of Widener University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Marketing from the University of Delaware. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. Mike worked at Noramco, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson as a Chemical Operator from 1985 until he retired in 2014.Mike was a loving, devoted father. He was known and will be remembered for his sense of humor and his positive, upbeat attitude towards life. Mike loved animals and had many cherished pets during his time on Earth. Mike enjoyed his retirement years by riding his motorcycle, getting together with friends, exercising around Delcastle Recreational Park and indulging his intellectual interests. Mike was an avid reader and especially fond of anything themed around nature - particularly sharks, history, and the supernatural.Mike was the youngest son of Vito Tridente and Josephine (Campagnini) Tridente, both of whom are deceased. His brother, Vito, is also deceased. Mike is survived by his three children: Anthony Tridente, Adam Tridente, and Julie Tridente, as well as his loving feline companion, Mr. Pickles. Mike is also survived by his sisters, Olga McCartney and Josie (Josephine) Brogan in addition to many relatives and friends.A private Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Claymont, DE on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Burial will be private.To offer condolences, please visit:302-798-7726