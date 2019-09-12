Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Roman Catholic Church
4049 Harley Ave
Easton, PA
Easton, PA - Michael Foster, 74, of Easton, PA passed away September 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Katherine (Boettger) Foster: 3 children: Bryan (Jacqueline); Michele (Chad) Leinaweaver; and Christopher Foster (Elizabeth Downey); as well as by his 5 grandchildren: Benjamin, Samuel, and Hannah Foster; and Elise and Caroline Leinaweaver; Siblings: Nancy (Foster) Hart and Frank Foster. He was predeceased by his twin David and brother Charles "Chuck" Foster.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Roman Catholic Church, 4049 Harley Avenue, Easton, PA on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1:30 PM. Private burial at Cathedral Cemetery in Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Luke's Hospice, or to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Roman Catholic Church. For complete information and to offer online condolences, please visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 12, 2019
