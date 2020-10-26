Michael Bruce Shelman



Bridgeville - Michael Bruce Shelman, 68, of Bridgeville passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home. He was lovingly cared for by his son Benjamin and brother Paul.



Michael was born in Wilmington, Delaware, son of the late D.C. and Sarah Jane (Barrow) Shelman. He retired as a facilities technician in the Division of Facilities Management for the State of Delaware and went on to co-own 1st State HVAC. Michael was a member of the Moose Lodge in Harrington and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Dennis Shelman.



He is survived by his son, Benjamin Shelman (Christa); 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Caroline and Whitney Shelman; siblings, Lynda Foskett (Richard), Carl Shelman (Artie), Paul Shelman (Kim), Warren Shelman, and Rosemary O'Mara; and sister-in-law, Judy Shelman.



A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St. Felton, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm.



Interment will be held in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.









