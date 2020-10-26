1/1
Michael Bruce Shelman
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Bruce Shelman

Bridgeville - Michael Bruce Shelman, 68, of Bridgeville passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at home. He was lovingly cared for by his son Benjamin and brother Paul.

Michael was born in Wilmington, Delaware, son of the late D.C. and Sarah Jane (Barrow) Shelman. He retired as a facilities technician in the Division of Facilities Management for the State of Delaware and went on to co-own 1st State HVAC. Michael was a member of the Moose Lodge in Harrington and enjoyed playing cards with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lloyd and Dennis Shelman.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Shelman (Christa); 3 grandchildren, Taylor, Caroline and Whitney Shelman; siblings, Lynda Foskett (Richard), Carl Shelman (Artie), Paul Shelman (Kim), Warren Shelman, and Rosemary O'Mara; and sister-in-law, Judy Shelman.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 12 to 2 pm in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Main St. Felton, with funeral services beginning at 2:00 pm.

Interment will be held in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. All attending must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing protocols.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved