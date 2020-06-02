Michael C. Boyd
Age 66, departed this life on May 16, 2020.
Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Desserrie Oakley, Rashida Boyd, Fondisha Swan and Mandela Boyd; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.
He was retired from the City of Wilmington.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM At Congo Legacy Center 501 W 28th Street, Wilmington, DE. 19802. A public viewing will be held from 9-1045 AM Only. His interment will be held at Silver Brook Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.