Michael C. Boyd
Michael C. Boyd

Age 66, departed this life on May 16, 2020.

Michael leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Desserrie Oakley, Rashida Boyd, Fondisha Swan and Mandela Boyd; 5 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild.

He was retired from the City of Wilmington.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM At Congo Legacy Center 501 W 28th Street, Wilmington, DE. 19802. A public viewing will be held from 9-1045 AM Only. His interment will be held at Silver Brook Cemetery.




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
