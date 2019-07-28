Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Michael D. Gazo


1942 - 2019
Michael D. Gazo

Newark - Michael D. Gazo, age 76, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Lansford, PA, he was the son of the late George and Susan Gazo.

Mike is survived by his sisters, Irene C. Druss and Betty Orsulak; brother, Joseph Gazo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bob, George, and Jack Gazo.

A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 11 AM- 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mike's life at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DE Valley Chapter, 30 S 17th St #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019
Download Now