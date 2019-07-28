|
Michael D. Gazo
Newark - Michael D. Gazo, age 76, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019, with his family at his side. Born in Lansford, PA, he was the son of the late George and Susan Gazo.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Irene C. Druss and Betty Orsulak; brother, Joseph Gazo; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Bob, George, and Jack Gazo.
A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 11 AM- 12 Noon at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Mike's life at 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater DE Valley Chapter, 30 S 17th St #800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019