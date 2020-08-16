Michael "Max" Dugan
Wilmington - Passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 in the loving company of his daughters, Melissa Anne and Laura Anna.
Michael graduated in 1972 from Salesianum School. He was employed at the General Motors Boxwood Plant for over 29 years, until its closure in 2009. He has worked at Shoprite since 2010 and has also volunteered with AARP's Tax-Aide program.
Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed going to Delaware Park. He was a talented poet, and exceptional storyteller and music lover.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laura "Lottie" Dugan, his eldest brother, Edward Dugan, and by his beloved wife of 37 years, Bonita "Bonnie" Dugan.
He is survived by his three daughters, Melissa A. Dugan, Kimberly L. Dugan, and Laura A. Dugan Bogart and their spouses, as well as his 3 grandchildren Aubrey Atkinson, Eoin Leary, and Jaxon Bogart. He is also survived by his two brothers, Larry Dugan and Gerry Dugan, and three sisters, Kathi Tuschinski, Julie Dugan and Eileen Page, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a service on Wednesday, August 19 at 6 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4:30-6 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Gift of Life Donor Program (www.donors1.org
) or RAINN (www.rainn.org
)
302-994-9614