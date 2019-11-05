|
Michael E. Burris
Wilmington, DE - Michael Edward Burris, 71, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Michael was born in Evansville, Indiana on March 17, 1948, son of the late Jewel and Susie (Isham) Burris. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was employed as a customer service engineer with IBM. Michael was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion Post 29, where he served as Commander for several years, and enjoyed his membership with Mid County Senior Center.
Michael will be dearly missed by his wife of 48 years, Grace (Vesnaver) Burris; his daughters, Laura Cullen (Jason), Rebecca Smith (David), Sarah Goit (Matthew); his fifteen beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kent Burris (Jenny); his sister, Nancy English (Jim); nieces, nephews and Vesnaver relations, including his mother-in-law, Mary Vesnaver.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 143 Dickinson Lane, Wilmington on Friday, November 8 from 9:00-10:45AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to the United States Navy Memorial Fund, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004-2608 (www.navymemorial.org) or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019