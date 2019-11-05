Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,
143 Dickinson Lane
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
143 Dickinson Lane,
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Silverbrook Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Burris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Burris


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Burris Obituary
Michael E. Burris

Wilmington, DE - Michael Edward Burris, 71, of Wilmington, Delaware passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Michael was born in Evansville, Indiana on March 17, 1948, son of the late Jewel and Susie (Isham) Burris. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was employed as a customer service engineer with IBM. Michael was an active and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In addition, he was a member of the American Legion Post 29, where he served as Commander for several years, and enjoyed his membership with Mid County Senior Center.

Michael will be dearly missed by his wife of 48 years, Grace (Vesnaver) Burris; his daughters, Laura Cullen (Jason), Rebecca Smith (David), Sarah Goit (Matthew); his fifteen beloved grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Kent Burris (Jenny); his sister, Nancy English (Jim); nieces, nephews and Vesnaver relations, including his mother-in-law, Mary Vesnaver.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 143 Dickinson Lane, Wilmington on Friday, November 8 from 9:00-10:45AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Silverbrook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to the United States Navy Memorial Fund, 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004-2608 (www.navymemorial.org) or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 ().

To view a complete obituary for Michael, visit

www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -