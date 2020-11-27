Michael E. Mason
Michael E. Mason, age 55, passed away suddenly on November 19, 2020 at his home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Michael was predeceased by his father, William E. Mason of Wilmington, Delaware.
He is survived by a son, Justin Mohr of Newark, Delaware; his mother, Judith Mason of Leesburg, Virginia, and two sisters, Melissa Markovitz of Tampa, Florida and Meggan Smith of Purcellville, Virginia; Four nieces, Andrea and Ashlee of Tampa, Florida and Katie and Kiersten of Purcellville, Virginia, and his girlfriend, Mickie Guzman of Philadelphia.
Michael was a graduate of Salesianum High School in Wilmington. He was a diehard Eagles fan and also loved ice hockey and followed the Philadelphia Flyers for many years.
Services and Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Michael can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. To send an online condolence to Michael's family visit www.mccreryandharra.com
.