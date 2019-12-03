|
Michael E. Massado
Wilmington - Died Nov. 29, 2019; husband of Debra Daly Massado; father of Nicole Tiller & Michael Tiller; grandfather of Na'Roga Tiller-Hall; also siblings, Lydia Fawcett, Wilhemina Knotts (Anthony) JoAnn Massado and William Massado (Colleen), other family & friends. Celebration of Life Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W 28th St., Wilm.,DE 19802, with viewing from 12-1:00 pm. Interment Private. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019