Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Massado
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael E. Massado


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael E. Massado Obituary
Michael E. Massado

Wilmington - Died Nov. 29, 2019; husband of Debra Daly Massado; father of Nicole Tiller & Michael Tiller; grandfather of Na'Roga Tiller-Hall; also siblings, Lydia Fawcett, Wilhemina Knotts (Anthony) JoAnn Massado and William Massado (Colleen), other family & friends. Celebration of Life Service 1:00 pm, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W 28th St., Wilm.,DE 19802, with viewing from 12-1:00 pm. Interment Private. Online condolences to: congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -