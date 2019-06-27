|
|
Michael "Mike" Edwards
Wilmington - Age 45, passed away at home on June 5, 2019.
Mike graduated from Mount Pleasant High School. He had worked at Amtrak, Millers Tree Service, and Life Energy. Mike was a diehard Steelers fan.
Preceded in death by his father, Ron Edwards, paternal grandfather, John Edwards; materal grandparents, Walter and Marion Wanros; he is survived by his mother, Nancy (Wanros) Edwards; sister, Susan Edwards; grandmother, Dora Edwards; niece, Cheyenne (whom he really enjoyed being with); aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Service and interment will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal on June 27, 2019