Michael F. Casey
Wilmington - On Thursday, July 25, 2019, Michael F. Casey, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at the age of 77. Michael was born on December 3, 1941 in Wilmington, DE to Dorothy and Eugene. He was their oldest son. He lived in Wilmington but spent many summers in Dewey Beach. He attended Salesianum High School and graduated from the University of Delaware in 1965. He served his country in the United States Army in Vietnam.
After returning home, he began working for the State of Delaware. He served his state for 43 years and one month in the role of Economic Senior Analyst. Prior to his retirement, he was honored by the Governor for his contribution in the development of DEFAC.
Mike loved his time golfing at Porky Oliver's and valued the many friendships that came along with that. Above all, family brought Mike his biggest joy in life. He and his wife, Terry, loved spending time at the beach, golfing, traveling, cheering on the Eagles, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. His biggest smiles, although elusive, were always seen when he was watching his grandchildren play.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Susan, and his parents, Dorothy and Eugene. He is survived by his loving wife, Terry Reuter; his children, Shannon Russell (Steven), Kathaleen Coyle (Richard), Wendy Pollock (Greg), and Kenneth Reuter (Jenn); his grandchildren, Amanda Parham (Colton), Darcy Baker, Samantha Baker, Richard James Coyle, Kaleigh Coyle, Patrick Coyle, Charlotte and Zack Pollock, and Madalyn Reuter; his sister, Marcy Desmond (Jack), Alice Casey (Tony Codella) and his brother, Timothy Casey (Dianne and family).
Family and friends may visit from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 1 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Mike's Life will begin at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019