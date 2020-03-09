|
Michael F. Pohlen
Hockessin - Michael Pohlen, son of Kurt and Gerda Pohlen, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020 after a courageous and challenging nine years of living with Lewy Body disease. He was born in Berlin, Germany and emigrated to the United States as a young child with his family via Guatemala.
Mike graduated with honors from St. Louis University High School and St. Louis University and was a member of Alpha Sigma Nu, Jesuit Honor Society. While at the University, he met Joanne and they married after her graduation from St. Louis University. Mike received his MBA degree from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. He then served three years in the U.S. Air Force, following which he received his PhD from Ohio State University. Mike was a management professor in school of business at Indiana University, Bloomington, IN and University of Delaware. While at UD he received the Teacher of the Year award. He was a visiting professor in Yugoslavia, South Africa, Iceland and Bulgaria. He was a member of a management consulting team in the United Kingdom for twenty-five years. Mike and Joanne are members of Resurrection Parish and in 2011 they received the Bishop Order Merit Award for their service to parish and community. Mike served as finance chairman for the parish for thirty years.
After retirement, Mike coached Odyssey of the Mind for ten years at Independence School and St. Mark's High School. Mike and Joanne enjoyed traveling and visited many countries around the world as well as all state capitals of the U.S. and Canada.
Mike is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne; daughters, Ann Baldwin and Catherine Bair; sons-in-law, Robert Baldwin and Bruce Bair; grandchildren, Nicholas Bair, Lindsey Bair, Robert Baldwin Jr. and Brett Baldwin. He is also survived by sister, Eva Deck, her husband, Charles, their sons, Michael, Francis, Paul and their families.
He was predeceased by his son, James Michael Pohlen.
The family is very grateful for the loving and compassionate care Mike received by the staff at Cokesbury Village.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Resurrection Parish on Saturday, March 14 from 8:30-10:15AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to one of the following: James Michael Pohlen Memorial Scholarship at St. Mark's High School, 2501 Pike Creek Road, Wilmington, DE 19808; James Michael Pohlen Memorial Scholarship in Architectural Engineering, Penn State University, 104 Engineering Unit A, University Park, PA, 16802-1416; Resurrection Parish, 3000 Videre Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2020