Michael F. Tavani
Wilmington - Michael Tavani, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on the morning of March 2, his 83rd birthday.
Born at the Gross Private Hospital and raised on North Clayton Street, in Wilmington, Michael was a member of Saint Anthony's Parish.
Michael graduated from Salesianum School in 1953; he went on to study Economics and English at Villanova University, and in 1957 was the first person in his family to graduate from college, which was a source of great family pride.
Michael was an instinctively loyal and generous man. He loved a good joke, was a great story teller and had a joyful, irreverent smile that was infectious. He began working in the family business when he was 12 years old, helping his father deliver coal. With his support they eventually transitioned from coal, to hardware, heating oil, appliances, electronics and tires.
In 1958, He served with the Delaware Army National Guard and took assignment with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky where he worked in the Staff Judge Advocates Office. Michael was also activated during the Berlin Crisis in 1961 and served with the 116th Medical Unit at Fort Knox, Kentucky for 18 months.
Michael married Ortensia (Terri) Cataldi on September 5, 1959 and together, they devoted their lives to their children and grandchildren. While his family was young, Michael led youth groups at Our Lady of Fatima Church and New Castle Methodist Church touching the lives of many young people with his sense of humor and easy nature. He served on the Boards of the New Castle YMCA and Colonial School District and was President of Carrie Downie School's Parent Teachers Association. Michael was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Michael retired from the family business in April 1999 after more than 50 years' service. Shortly after retirement, he suffered a serious stroke, permanently disabling his right hand, arm and leg.
With his wife's steadfast support, Michael fought to spend his last years as fully as possible. He and his devoted wife continued to remain active in the community, yet their lives took a special turn when Michael began taking art lessons from the renowned Ed Loper. With the use of his left hand, Michael began creating dramatic and inspiring works of art. Michael's art has been displayed at juried art shows, galleries, local restaurants and also has been auctioned for the benefit of Saint Anthony's Parish and Ministry of Caring. In recent years, Michael donated his time teaching art at the Brandywine Park Condominiums.
Michael was a long-time member of Friends of Italian Culture, Delaware Opera and Giuseppe Verdi Society. In 2012, Michael and his wife received recognition from the Ministry of Caring for Outstanding Service to the Poor and Homeless.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Terri; children Robin (Philip), Michael, Mark (Sara), Elyce (Jeffrey); his grandchildren, Julia, Justin, Joseph, Michael, Grace, Hope, Clare, Robert John (RJ), Alexis; extended family and many loving and devoted friends.
He has joined his beloved parents, Gustin and Gilda Tavani (Panella), parents-in-law, Ascenzio and Sylvia Cataldi, Corlinda and John Maggitti and dear friends Louise Poppiti, Mary Ann Thomas, Corlinda and Robert Tarney and Rodman Gross.
Visitation will be held on March 13 at 1pm at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine Church, 10 Old Church Road, Wilmington DE 19807. A celebration of his life with a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ministry of Caring; 115 E. 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, 302-652-5523.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019