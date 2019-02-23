|
Michael Franklin
Middletown - Michael Franklin, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, February 19th, surrounded by his loving family and friends after courageously battling cancer for four years. He will be dearly missed by his parents, France and Kay Franklin, who were his support system and lovingly cared for his every need during his illness.
Michael never met a stranger and loved spending time with his friends and family. He was kind, generous, intensely loyal, an outstanding cook, and a true Philadelphia fan. He never gave up on his beloved Eagles and rarely ever missed a game. If he wasn't in the stands, he was watching on television. The family requests that if you have Eagles gear, please wear it to the service.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Katrina Cooper and her husband Scott; niece and nephew, Jordan and Ryan Cooper; "granddaughters" Skylar and Rylee, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins who adored him.
Services will be held for Michael on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Friends and family may visit beginning at noon. Interment will immediately follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at Christiana Care, especially Amber in the MICU, who took such great care of Michael. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Helen Graham Cancer Center at 4701 Ogletown Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019