New Castle - Michael "Mike" Frassico, age 59, of New Castle, DE, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Newark, DE on September 13, 1960, he was a son of the late Joseph Frassico and Nancy (Coursey) Stanley. Mike worked as a maintenance technician supervisor and was a Master Sergeant for the Army National Guard for 40 years. In his spare time, he loved riding his Harley. Mike enjoyed cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and was an avid NASCAR fan. His most cherished moments were trips to the beach with his wife and spending time with his grandkids.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his soulmate of 16 years, Angela Frassico; children, Tiffany Nunes (Joe), Joseph Frassico (Tiffany), Mark Mobley (Savannah), David Mobley (Britany) and Tiffany Gray; siblings, Diane Greenawalt (Jeff) and Joe Frassico; 11 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, many dear friends and coworkers; and his faithful companion, Toby.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
