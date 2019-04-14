Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel
2220 North DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE
Michael G. Schirling Jr. Obituary
Michael G. Schirling, Jr.

New Castle - Michael G. Schirling, Jr., age 78, of New Castle, DE, and formerly of Delaware City, DE passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Bear, DE on October 18, 1940, he was a son of the late Michael G. and Marie (Manning) Schirling, Sr. Michael worked for the former Boyer & Cruchley, Inc. in Delaware City for more than 20 years, retiring in 1999. He also worked concurrently for Seaways in Delaware City for over 20 years.

An avid sports fan, you could always find Michael cheering on his beloved Phillies and Redskins. He had a deep affection for animals and enjoyed fishing trips with his friends. Michael's fondest memories were made during time spent with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Doris M. (Hall) Schirling and brother, David Schirling. Michael is survived by his children, Rhonda K. Pfarner (Jim) of New Castle, Michael G. Schirling III of Townsend, Elizabeth Leon (Donato) of Delaware City, Patty Lou Schirling of Chesapeake City, MD and Douglas L. Schirling of New Castle; siblings, Emma Jane Holm Menton (Rich) of Newark, Shirley "Bunny" Devonshire of Elkton, MD, Terry Schirling (Jodi) of Boothwyn, PA and John "Jack" Schirling of Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 North DuPont Highway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to Newark Elks Lodge #2281 - Care for Cancer, 42 Elks Trail, New Castle, DE 19720.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
