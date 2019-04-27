|
Michael Glazier
formerly of Wilmington & Rehoboth - Michael Glazier passed away on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, in Leesburg, FL. Born in Tralee, Ireland, he is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan (Walsh); his sister, Bernie; brother, Brendan and nieces and nephews.
Michael is internationally known as the publisher, editor, compiler, and adviser to scores of scholars. On immigrating to New York in the 1950's, Michael studied all aspects of the book industry and became publishing consultant to many large companies. In Wilmington, he started Scholarly Resources, which published multi-volume historical works. He founded Michael Glazier Inc. in 1977, publishing documentary collections before moving into serious Catholic scripture, theology and spirituality studies. In his later years, when most would be enjoying leisure time, Michael's mind and energies were devoted to huge encyclopedic projects. He planned, compiled and edited many large volumes, including, The Encyclopedia of the Irish in America, The Encyclopedia of American Catholic History and The Modern Catholic Encyclopedia.
An eternal Irishman, Michael told amusing stories as if they happened yesterday. He will be remembered by anyone who ever met him for his gentleness, kindness, generosity and wit.
Truly one of a kind.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 27, 2019