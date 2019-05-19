Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street
Elkton, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
454 Bow Street,
Elkton, MD
Resources
Michael H. Shearon Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael H. Shearon Sr. Obituary
Michael H. Shearon, Sr.

Elkton, MD - Michael Hillas Shearon, Sr., age 80, of Elkton, MD, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Memphis, TN, on April 19, 1939, he was the son of the late George W. and Mary Buard Shearon.

Mr. Shearon was a U.S. Army veteran and graduated from the University of Florida with an engineering degree. He retired from the DuPont Company as a mechanical engineer. Faith and family were always his first priorities. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and spending time at the beach.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Coley Shearon; children, Michael Shearon, Jr. (Denise), Odessa, DE, Mark Shearon (Heidi), Middletown, DE, Eric Shearon (Christine), Garnet Valley, PA, Celeste Donoghue (Mike), Westminster, MD, Jeanine Mauchin (Scott), Hockessin, DE, and Diane Wikel (Geoff), Leesburg, VA; brother, George Shearon, St. Augustine, FL; 18 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Shearon was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Shearon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church, 454 Bow Street, Elkton, MD, with visitation in the church chapel from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Cherry Hill, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , or to Delaware Hospice, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on May 19, 2019
