Michael J. Andrzejewski
Wilmington - Michael J. Andrzejewski, also known professionally as Mike Sommers, age 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Born in Rogers City, Michigan, Mike is the son of Jacqueline (Miller) and the late Eugene Andrzejewski. For over 40 years, Mike was a radio personality and consultant for many radio stations all over the country. Locally he was heard on several stations including WSTW, WJBR and BenFM. Since 2009, Mike and his wife, Cecilia, also owned the Freakin' Fresh Salsa company.
Mike was the announcer every Saturday night at the Airport Speedway, as well as for the Wilmington Christian School basketball games. He also coached girls' volleyball at Wilmington Christian School.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cecilia (Pippel) Andrzejewski; his sons, Shawn Boesen and Joshua Boesen, daughter-in-law Julie (Venuto); his daughter, Corrin Andrzejewski; his grandchildren, Savannah and Bentley Boesen; brothers, Scott Andrzejewski (Wendy) and Paul Andrzejewski; many nieces and nephews; as well as his granddog, Millie.
Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 PM on Thursday, July 11 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Mike's Life will begin at 4 PM. Interment will be private. In keeping with Mike's fun loving spirit, the family invites everyone to wear Hawaiian shirts for his services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an athletic scholarship fund in Mike's name at Wilmington Christian School, 825 Loveville Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707.
To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019