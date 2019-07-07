Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Home
3200 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Andrzejewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Andrzejewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Andrzejewski Obituary
Michael J. Andrzejewski

Wilmington - Michael J. Andrzejewski, also known professionally as Mike Sommers, age 57, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with his loving family by his side.

Born in Rogers City, Michigan, Mike is the son of Jacqueline (Miller) and the late Eugene Andrzejewski. For over 40 years, Mike was a radio personality and consultant for many radio stations all over the country. Locally he was heard on several stations including WSTW, WJBR and BenFM. Since 2009, Mike and his wife, Cecilia, also owned the Freakin' Fresh Salsa company.

Mike was the announcer every Saturday night at the Airport Speedway, as well as for the Wilmington Christian School basketball games. He also coached girls' volleyball at Wilmington Christian School.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Cecilia (Pippel) Andrzejewski; his sons, Shawn Boesen and Joshua Boesen, daughter-in-law Julie (Venuto); his daughter, Corrin Andrzejewski; his grandchildren, Savannah and Bentley Boesen; brothers, Scott Andrzejewski (Wendy) and Paul Andrzejewski; many nieces and nephews; as well as his granddog, Millie.

Family and friends may visit from 2 to 4 PM on Thursday, July 11 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a Celebration of Mike's Life will begin at 4 PM. Interment will be private. In keeping with Mike's fun loving spirit, the family invites everyone to wear Hawaiian shirts for his services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an athletic scholarship fund in Mike's name at Wilmington Christian School, 825 Loveville Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707.

To view full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now