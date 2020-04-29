|
Michael J. Damiani
Newark - Michael Joseph Damiani, age 64, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Wilmington and worked for 30-plus years as a tile setter and stone mason for Pala Tile and Carpet.
Michael was very proud of his Italian heritage and loved music, dancing, fishing, eating seafood and spending holidays with his family. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and especially cherished the Eagles' Super Bowl win in 2017. Michael also enjoyed watching the horse races at Delaware Park alongside his lifelong friends. He will be lovingly remembered as a big jokester and for making friends with anyone he met.
He is survived by his loving wife, Paula (Herrmann) Damiani; his children, Michele (Damiani) Lynch and her husband, Matt, Toni Damiani and her husband, Johnny Giacinto; and Vanessa (Damiani) Stevens and her husband, Sean; his stepdaughter, Angela Hoferer and her husband, Jason; stepson, Frank Rosaio and his wife, Erin; his 10 grandchildren, Adam, Nick, AJ, Anna, Gianni "G", Noah, Michael, Giavanna, Appolonia and Santino; and his mother, Pauline Damiani.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Alfred "Fitzie" Damiani.
Due to the current health crisis, services for Michael will be held privately with his family.
Contributions in Michael's memory can be made to the Helen Graham Cancer Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
