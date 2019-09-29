|
Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis
Dover - Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis, age 72, of Dover, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th St., Suite 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019