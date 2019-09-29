Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiVirgilis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis Obituary
Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis

Dover - Michael J. "Jerry" DiVirgilis, age 72, of Dover, DE, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11:30 am on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 100 W. 10th St., Suite 1002, Wilmington, DE 19801.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
Download Now