Michael J. Marino
Frankford - Michael J. Marino, age 77, of Frankford, DE formerly of New Castle & Newark, DE passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience in Philadelphia, PA.
Michael was born in Hazelton, PA on July 29, 1943 son of the late Michael A. Marino and Mary (Goffa) Marino. Before retiring, he owned and operated Michael Marino Inc., a family construction business that was originated by his father in 1936.
Deeply devoted to his family, he will be remembered for his integrity, simplicity and love of God. He was a great listener and possessed a calming effect to everyone he encountered. He kept life simple. Known as "twinkle toes" in the Salsa circle, Mike also enjoyed ballroom dancing at the DuPont Country Club under the tutelage of the late Vince Patterson. He enjoyed nature walks and rode his bike faithfully every day.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, David Marino and Anita Marino. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy A. (Misiewicz) Marino; four children: Michael J. Marino, III wife, Patty; Mark Marino; Joseph Marino wife, Liz and Christine Trzaskos husband, Kyle; two brothers, Bill Marino wife, Jane and Gene Marino wife, Sharon; four sisters, Monica Brittingham husband, RB; Lisa Cordeiro husband, Rich; Mary Paula Wharton husband, Larry, and Andrea Kokoszka husband, Joe. Mike, known as PopPop to his 10 grandchildren was extremely devoted to them and so very proud of them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE 19930, where the viewing will begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Dagsboro, DE.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com