Michael J. Sklodowski
Newark - Michael Sklodowski, age 63, of Newark, DE passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
Michael was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Marion and Elizabeth Maguigan Sklodowski. He graduated from Delcastle Technical School and worked for Amtrak.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his brother John (Eileen), his nephews Brian and Steven, his niece Mary Beth, his brother-in-laws Terry Wrightson (Susan) and Dan Wrightson (Eileen), and numerous cousins.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy, Bear, DE 19702. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Delaware Kidney Fund, 1100 Lovering Ave, Suite 10B, Wilm, DE 19806.
