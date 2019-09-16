Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sklodowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Sklodowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Sklodowski Obituary
Michael J. Sklodowski

Newark - Michael Sklodowski, age 63, of Newark, DE passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

Michael was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Marion and Elizabeth Maguigan Sklodowski. He graduated from Delcastle Technical School and worked for Amtrak.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie, his brother John (Eileen), his nephews Brian and Steven, his niece Mary Beth, his brother-in-laws Terry Wrightson (Susan) and Dan Wrightson (Eileen), and numerous cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy, Bear, DE 19702. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Delaware Kidney Fund, 1100 Lovering Ave, Suite 10B, Wilm, DE 19806.

For online condolences, visit YASIKFH.com



YASIK FUNERAL HOME

Stanley S. Yasik, Inc.

Newark, DE
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now