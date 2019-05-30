Services
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2505 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
2505 Centerville Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Viscount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Viscount Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Viscount Sr. Obituary
Michael J. Viscount, Sr.

Linwood, NJ - Age 88, of Linwood, NJ, formerly of Selbyville and Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, Michael was the son of the late Philip and Ann (Flori) Viscount. He served his country proudly in the US Navy as a yeoman during the Korean War. He then worked as a carpenter and locksmith for the DuPont Company for over 35 years before his retirement, whereupon he worked as a locksmith for over 10 years at the University of Delaware.

His memberships included St. Anthony's Holy Name Society and St. Catherine of Siena Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a carnival volunteer. He enjoyed UD football games, fishing, crabbing and cook-outs with family. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Sally A. (Pettoruto) Viscount; his son, Philip Viscount; his daughter, Sandra Viscount; and his sisters, Philamenia Apostolico and Delphine Hanley.

Michael will be dearly missed by his son, Michael J., Jr. of Linwood, NJ; his daughters, Sheri B. Zappala (Rick) of Westbury, NY and Michele DeCarlo (Steve) of Wintergarden, FL; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie), Michael, Alex, Nicole and Nicholas; and a great grandson, Nolan.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3 at 12:30 PM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington, where friends and family are invited to visitation after 11:30 AM. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 150 Monument Rd #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, the at , or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.