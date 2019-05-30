|
|
Michael J. Viscount, Sr.
Linwood, NJ - Age 88, of Linwood, NJ, formerly of Selbyville and Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 27, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, Michael was the son of the late Philip and Ann (Flori) Viscount. He served his country proudly in the US Navy as a yeoman during the Korean War. He then worked as a carpenter and locksmith for the DuPont Company for over 35 years before his retirement, whereupon he worked as a locksmith for over 10 years at the University of Delaware.
His memberships included St. Anthony's Holy Name Society and St. Catherine of Siena Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and as a carnival volunteer. He enjoyed UD football games, fishing, crabbing and cook-outs with family. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Sally A. (Pettoruto) Viscount; his son, Philip Viscount; his daughter, Sandra Viscount; and his sisters, Philamenia Apostolico and Delphine Hanley.
Michael will be dearly missed by his son, Michael J., Jr. of Linwood, NJ; his daughters, Sheri B. Zappala (Rick) of Westbury, NY and Michele DeCarlo (Steve) of Wintergarden, FL; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Katie), Michael, Alex, Nicole and Nicholas; and a great grandson, Nolan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3 at 12:30 PM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2505 Centerville Road, Wilmington, where friends and family are invited to visitation after 11:30 AM. Entombment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 150 Monument Rd #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, the at , or the . Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019