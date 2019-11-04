|
|
Michael John "Mike" Fahey
Newark - Michael John "Mike" Fahey, age 56, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE. All services and interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019