Michael John TidwellWilmington - Michael John Tidwell, age 72, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020 after a series of illnesses.Michael was born in New Castle, Delaware, the oldest son of John and Eleanor Tidwell. He graduated from Salesianum High School with honors. Following graduation, he became a master wine expert which is how he met his wife of 30 years. They traveled the US and Europe extensively, visiting and meeting with vintners. In his day job, he was a technical expert in the HVAC trade. Michael was the go-to guy for refrigeration issues at a number of companies.He was predeceased by his daughter Amber and is survived by his wife Cathy Branciaroli, son Eric, grandchildren Ashley, Aaron, Brianna and Tia, sister Michele and brother Tim.Always full of life and jovial spirit, Michael could hold a room spellbound with his stories. He will be especially missed by his great neighbors in the community of Hollywood Beach.A private visitation will be held on Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware. A private graveside service will follow at 12:30 pm at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery.For online condolences, please visit