Michael Joseph Dixon
Rochester - On December 4, 2019, Michael Joseph Dixon, father of three, passed away in Rochester, NY at the age of 70. Mike was born on January 30, 1949 to William J. and Marcella A. Dixon. He was a multi-talented man who had founded and co-owned a body shop, Uncle Mike's Dairy Bar, and Jan's Sub Shop. He worked as an ironworker for many years and also taught auto body repair at Delcastle Technical High School. Mike loved motorcycles, travel, and building race cars with his friends. He is survived by brothers Stephen of Johnson City, TN, and William of Darien Center, NY; daughter Staci (Galen) Hedlund of Minneapolis, MN; sons Michael of Earleville, MD and Justin of Newark, DE; grandson Alexander Hedlund of Edinburgh, Scotland; and granddaughters Jana Hedlund of Minneapolis, MN and Evelyn Dixon of Newark, DE, and nieces and nephews. Mike was loved and will be missed. A memorial gathering will be held on December 20, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, at the Grace Orthodox Presbyterian Fellowship Hall on Pennington Street, Middletown.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019