Michael Kaffenberger
1980 - 2020
Mr. Michael Alan Kaffenberger, age 39, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence. Born on September 7, 1980 in Wilmington, he is the son of Hartmut A. and Elke D. Kaffenberger of Chadds Ford, PA.
Michael attended Tower Hill School in Wilmington, moving to Unionville High School, and graduated with the class of 1999. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh earning a Bachelor's of Arts Degree in Communications. He entered into a career in finance and banking working in Philadelphia and Wilmington. In his free time, Michael enjoyed hiking in national parks, traveling, skiing, and deep sea diving. He could be found riding his terrain motor cycle, or working out at the YMCA. Lastly, he loved all animals, particularly his family's Golden Retrievers.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, Mark Kaffenberger and his wife Guenevere, of Danbury, CT.
All services will be scheduled at a later date and will be for close family. Contributions may be made in Michael's name to the Kennett Square Presbyterian Church, Memorial Fund, 211 S. Broad Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348, or the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801. Arrangements by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square; please visit Michael's online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com


Published in The News Journal on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
