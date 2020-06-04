Michael Kevin Branum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kevin Branum

Newark - Michael Kevin Branum, 61 of Newark passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.

Michael was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Howard and Inez (Bowyer) Branum. Mike worked in the construction industry and part-time for the City of Wilmington. He was a caregiver for many years for his mother, Inez. Mike was also predeceased by his sister, Wanda Carr and his brothers, John and Russell Branum.

Mike is survived by his sister, Linda Henderson (Robert); his brothers, Robert Branum and Howard Branum (Barbara) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved