Michael Kevin Branum
Newark - Michael Kevin Branum, 61 of Newark passed away suddenly on June 2, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital.
Michael was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Howard and Inez (Bowyer) Branum. Mike worked in the construction industry and part-time for the City of Wilmington. He was a caregiver for many years for his mother, Inez. Mike was also predeceased by his sister, Wanda Carr and his brothers, John and Russell Branum.
Mike is survived by his sister, Linda Henderson (Robert); his brothers, Robert Branum and Howard Branum (Barbara) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.