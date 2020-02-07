Services
Newark - Michael Lear Fagan, age 80, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020. He was born in Dauphin County, PA to the late Paul and Katherine Fagan. Mike proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was kind and loving, a great friend, and a devoted family man. Mike loved unconditionally and was always quick to help others. He worked as a stevedore foreman for many years and met ship captains and people from all over the world. Mike was a loving husband, father, and grandpop. He loved boating, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved teaching his grandkids how to fish, play poker, and make popcorn and watching movies together. Mike was an amazing cook and was widely known for his oyster stew, dumplings, and fried chicken. He was active in Special Olympics and activities with his son Michael, who had special needs, often taking him and his friends bowling.

Mike is survived by his daughters: Elaine Ferm (Jaxon), Hope Quinn, Dawn Lauff (Robert), and Julie Salabritas (Jeffrey); his son, Louis Canataro; his brother, Robert Paul Fagan (Therese); nephews: John P. Fagan (Catherine) and Brian M. Fagan (Gina); 9 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 38 years, Rita E. Fagan; and his sons: Michael Fagan and Gregory Ross.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 2:30-3:30 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:30 PM. A committal service with military honors will take place at 10 AM on Friday, February 28 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
