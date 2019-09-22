Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Ninth and DuPont Streets
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Ninth and DuPont Streets
Michael Louis Mele

Hockessin - Michael Louis Mele, 29 of Hockessin passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Michael was born in Newark, the son of Linda M. (Dodson) and the late Daniel M. Mele.

He graduated from A.I. DuPont High School and worked in property management for City Lights Realty Management. He was proud of his contributions to the restoration of the family owned Wawaset Park Apartments.

He shared his enthusiasm and love of antique cars with his father and brothers. Mike treasured the 61 Lincoln Continental and especially "his 66 Ford Fairlane".

Mike was a sports enthusiast who enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially his beloved "NY Yankees".

He was blessed to have had a large and close loving relationship with his family. Mike will be missed by his mother, Linda M. Mele; his brothers, William and Dominic and his sister Gina, all of Hockessin. He will also be missed by his aunts, uncles and many cousins who have all shared a special bond with him.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Ninth and DuPont Streets at 11 AM. Friends may call at the church after 9:30 AM. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ashland, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701. Online condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
