|
|
Michael Mammoccio
Michael Mammoccio passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 29, 2020, of Pike Creek, DE formerly of Gloucester Township, NJ. Age 59. Loving husband of Denise (nee Menei). Devoted father of Stephanie Wagner (Jeff), Vincent Angeloni (Michelle), Michael Mammoccio (Barri), Nicholas Mammoccio (Tessa), and the late Lisa Mammoccio. Caring grandfather of Jeffrey Wagner, Jr and Angelina Wagner. Preceded in death by his parents, the late Louis Mammoccio and Regina Mayor. Dear brother of Marie Bryan, Mark Mammoccio, and Matt Mammoccio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Michael was a coach and treasurer at Gloucester Township Hockey Association for 26 years. He graduated from Triton High School in Runnemede, NJ and went on to obtain a Bachelor's degree from Rutgers University in Camden. There will be a viewing 6pm to 8pm Thursday evening and 11am to 12 noon Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE, 126 S Black Horse Pike, Runnemede, NJ 08078 (856-939-2095). Funeral Service 12 noon Friday at the funeral home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020