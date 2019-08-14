Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Michael "Mickey" McGuire

Michael "Mickey" McGuire Obituary
Michael "Mickey" McGuire

Wilmington, DE - Michael "Mickey" McGuire passed away peacefully at home on August 9th, 2019. He was a retired sheet metal worker at the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 19 is Elsmere, DE. He loved his family, his wife Minnie, his 9 children, and his 11 grandchildren. Michael spent his time retired watching sports, fishing, sitting and relaxing outdoors, and enjoying classic movies and shows like M*A*S*H and various John Wayne movies. He will be dearly missed by family and friends alike.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 14 from 5-6 pm at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Ave., Wilmington followed by a service at 6.

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
