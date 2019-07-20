|
|
Michael N. Cerasaro
Wilmington - On July 16, 2019 Mike peacefully passed surrounded by family.
Michael N. Cerasaro was born to Nazareno Cerasaro and Antonia Daniels Cerasaro in 1930 in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. In the 1940's moving to Green Ridge with his sister, Mike became a member of the Lloyd's Athletic Club in Chester, PA from 1948-1951. He was a featherweight boxing contender winning the Golden Gloves in 1949. In 1995, he was inducted into the Delaware County Athletes Hall of Fame for boxing.
Mr. Cerasaro was a veteran of the Korean War and served active duty in the US Army from 1952-1954. He was a member of the Boilermakers Union from 1956 until his retirement in 1995. He was also an active member in the VFW Post 951 and Loyal Order of Moose #847. Mike enjoyed his summers down the beach, riding his bike and as any avid fan cheering on the Phillies.
Mike was predeceased by his wife, Jean Phillips, three brothers, four sisters and grandson, George McGinn.
He is survived by 6 children, Michele Speed (Len), Middletown, DE, Michael Cerasaro (Patty), Felton, DE, Danny Cerasaro, Linwood, PA, Janet Blissick (Jim), Claymont, DE, George Cerasaro (Zoe), Wilmington DE, Tammy Cerasaro, Oceanview, DE; his companion, Patsy Charlesworth, Wilmington, DE; stepdaughters, Marie Brooks (Dave), Wilmington, DE, Nina Blair (Karl), Wilmington, DE, Tisa Phillips, Claymont, DE; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, 7pm to 9pm at Gebhart Funeral Home, 3401 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
To offer condolences, please visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302.798.7726
Published in The News Journal on July 20, 2019