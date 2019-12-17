|
|
Michael Nicholas "Nick" Dimatteo
Wilmington - Michael Nicholas Dimatteo, "Nick", age 77, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Nick was born and raised in Wilmington, the son of the late Melva and John Roberts Dimatteo. He worked as an Ironworker and Welder for the Local 451 until his retirement. Nick loved the beach and his boat, and made many memories by the water with his family.
Nick will be dearly missed by his wife of 24 years, Christine Giordano Dimatteo; his daughter, Nicole Miller of Jacksonville, FL; his stepson, Robert Ragazzo and his wife, Elena of Wilmington, DE; his grandchildren, Hope Miller, Dominic and Gianna Ragazzo; his brother, Frank Dimatteo of Milton, DE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
A visitation will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019