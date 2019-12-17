Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dimatteo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Nicholas "Nick" Dimatteo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Nicholas "Nick" Dimatteo Obituary
Michael Nicholas "Nick" Dimatteo

Wilmington - Michael Nicholas Dimatteo, "Nick", age 77, of Wilmington, DE passed away suddenly surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Nick was born and raised in Wilmington, the son of the late Melva and John Roberts Dimatteo. He worked as an Ironworker and Welder for the Local 451 until his retirement. Nick loved the beach and his boat, and made many memories by the water with his family.

Nick will be dearly missed by his wife of 24 years, Christine Giordano Dimatteo; his daughter, Nicole Miller of Jacksonville, FL; his stepson, Robert Ragazzo and his wife, Elena of Wilmington, DE; his grandchildren, Hope Miller, Dominic and Gianna Ragazzo; his brother, Frank Dimatteo of Milton, DE; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

A visitation will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 10:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11:30 A.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now