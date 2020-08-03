Michael Patrick Miller
Chadds Ford, PA - Michael Patrick Miller, age 69, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cathy Rusden Miller, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Tunnelton, WV he was the son of the late Leslie Miller and the late Lucile Bickford Miller. He graduated from Tunnelton High School and attended West Virginia University. In addition to his wife Cathy, Mike is survived by one daughter, Allison Miller Cotto and her husband Melvin of Wilmington, DE; one son, Gabriel Miller of West Chester; seven sisters, Nancy Terrizzi (Robert), Carole Sue Rosier (William), Helen Nieman, Leslie Hurley, Laura Gantz, Debra Swayne (Lewis), and Diane Zinn (Randal); five grandchildren, Joshua, Lia, Casey and Jonathan Cotto and Elizabeth Miller; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special family friend and former exchange student from Chile, Loreto Francisca Castillo Muñoz. Visitation is 7-9 PM Thursday August 6, 2020 at Episcopal Church of the Advent 401 N. Union St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. For safety, 25 people will be welcomed in at a time during the visitation and masks must be worn. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday August 7 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 212 Meredith St. Kennett Square, PA 19348. Interment in St Joseph-on-the-Brandywine Cemetery in Greenville, DE. Contributions to Kennett Square Lions Club or Kennett Square Area Senior Center. Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-743-8100) Condolences at www.griecofunerals.com