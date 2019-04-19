|
Michael R. Shaw
Wilmington - On Palm Sunday, April 14, 2019, Michael Robert Shaw fell asleep and was called home to his Heavenly Father.
Born on August 10, 1939, he was the only child of the late Robert Paul and Elizabeth (Fitzharris) Shaw. Michael was baptized into the Catholic faith and received his education from Ursuline Academy, Sacred Heart School, Salesianum School (class of 1957) and finally Mount St. Mary's College (class of 1961), where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in accounting. Following graduation, he had full-time employment with Atlas and ICI Americas, with part-time employment at Brandywine Racetrack. Michael then began a new career with the State of Delaware, Department of Health and Social Services, having retired after more than 30 years in accounting positions.
Michael was a dedicated member of St. Ann Parish, where he volunteered in various capacities, including the Divine Mercy Eucharistic Adoration Chapel.
Immensely proud of his Irish Heritage, Michael enjoyed his memberships with the Irish Culture Center of Delaware and the New Castle County Irish Society. He was also proud to be an active member of the St. Patrick's Day Society. March 17th, his favorite holiday, was spent celebrating with Irish music, dancing, Guinness, Harp and Stout, good food and a multitude of good friends. For many years, Michael marched in the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, dressed in his kilt and matching sash, alongside his Stapler A.A. friends.
Michael was a passionate Notre Dame Football fan, and enthusiastically made more than 20 trips to Indiana to cheer for his favorite team.
Special thanks are extended to Dr. Ina Li, Ali, Deb and Deborah for the exceptional care given to Michael. Many thanks, also, to Florence and Bryan for their daily commitment and dedication to Michael. May God bless all you "Special Angels".
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first cousins, Dick Warren and Lisa Gosnell; numerous aunts and uncles.
Surviving relatives include Nancy G. Fifer, John Fifer (Barbara) and their son, Ian, Thomas Inderleid, and friend and caregiver, Patti Lester.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington on Monday, April 22 from 9:00-10:30AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ann Church, Gilpin Avenue and Union Street at 11:00AM, followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to Salesianum School, 1801 N. Broom St., Wilm., DE 19802.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019