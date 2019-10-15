|
Michael Rottina
Middletown -
Michael Rottina, age 75, passed away peacefully on October 14, 2019.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday evening, Oct. 17th at 7 pm at Connection Community Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Rd., Middletown, DE. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mike's memory to Koshy's Kids c/o Connection Church, 4744 Summit Bridge Road, Middletown, DE 19709. To view full obituary visit daniels-hutchison.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019