Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3710 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3710 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Dorotheo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ryan Dorotheo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ryan Dorotheo Obituary
Michael Ryan Dorotheo

Wilmington - It is with extreme sadness and grief that the family of Michael Ryan Dorotheo announces his passing on June 29, 2019, at the age of 36, after his battle with cancer.

'Ryan', as he is known to his family, 'Mike' to his friends, will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Roland and Corazon; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Karen Cardinal; nephew, Parker; niece, Edie, maternal grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

Visitation begins at 9:00 am on July 6, 2019, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Memorial services start at 10:30 am. Interment of ashes will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Those who so desire may make a donation to the American Liver Foundation. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now