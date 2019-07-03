|
Michael Ryan Dorotheo
Wilmington - It is with extreme sadness and grief that the family of Michael Ryan Dorotheo announces his passing on June 29, 2019, at the age of 36, after his battle with cancer.
'Ryan', as he is known to his family, 'Mike' to his friends, will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Roland and Corazon; brother, Richard; sister-in-law, Karen Cardinal; nephew, Parker; niece, Edie, maternal grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Visitation begins at 9:00 am on July 6, 2019, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808. Memorial services start at 10:30 am. Interment of ashes will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Those who so desire may make a donation to the American Liver Foundation. Condolences may be sent online through mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 3, 2019