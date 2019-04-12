|
|
Michael Sinovich
Wilmington, DE - Michael Sinovich, 92, of Wilmington, DE passed away on April 10, 2019. A viewing will be held on Monday April 15 from 6-8 pm. with a Panikhidas service at 7pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, 19808. Divine Liturgy will be held on Tuesday morning April 16, at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 2300 W. Huntington Dr. Wilmington 19808. Burial to follow in All Saints Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019