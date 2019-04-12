Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church,
2300 W. Huntington Dr
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
Michael Sinovich Obituary
Michael Sinovich

Wilmington, DE - Michael Sinovich, 92, of Wilmington, DE passed away on April 10, 2019. A viewing will be held on Monday April 15 from 6-8 pm. with a Panikhidas service at 7pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington, 19808. Divine Liturgy will be held on Tuesday morning April 16, at 11am at St. Michael the Archangel Orthodox Church, 2300 W. Huntington Dr. Wilmington 19808. Burial to follow in All Saints Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
