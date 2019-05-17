|
Michael T. Hoyer
- - Michael T. Hoyer ("Captain Mike") born on 9/27/1948 in Camden, NJ passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
He served in the military and was a Camden Police Officer. He loved the Phillies, Eagles, and his greatest passion was fishing.
He was the son of the late Peter and Ann Hoyer.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children, Ashley, Ann, Monique, David, and Stephanie; along with his eleven grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at Hunt Irving Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019