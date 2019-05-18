Services
Hunt Irving Funeral Home and Crematory
925 Pusey St
Chester, PA 19013
(610) 494-2961
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hunt Irving Chapel
2500 Concord Rd.
Chester Twp., DE
More Obituaries for Michael Hoyer
Michael T. "Captain Mike" Hoyer


1948 - 2019
Michael T. "Captain Mike" Hoyer Obituary
Michael T. "Captain Mike" Hoyer

Wilmington -

Michael T. Hoyer "Captain Mike", age 70, born on 9/27/1948 in Camden, NJ passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

He served in the military and was a Camden Police Officer. He loved the Phillies, Eagles and his greatest passion was fishing.

He was the son of the late Peter and Ann Hoyer.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia; his children, Ashley Ann, Monique, David, and Stephanie; along with his eleven grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to be held at Hunt Irving Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Condolences may be emailed to [email protected] Floral arrangements may be sent to the Hunt Irving Chapel, 2500 Concord Rd., Chester Twp. PA

ARR: Hunt Irving Funeral Home, 925 Pusey St, Chester, PA 19013.
Published in The News Journal on May 18, 2019
