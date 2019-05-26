|
|
Michael T. Kerrigan, Sr.
Wilmington - Michael T. Kerrigan, Sr., age 63, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Michael was born in Wilmington, DE to Shirley and James Patrick Kerrigan, Jr. He grew up with his family in Landenberg, PA. Michael attended Sanford School and Archmere Academy and completed his undergraduate studies at St. Joseph's University, where he was a proud member of the crew team. Michael later earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware. In his early career, Michael was an entrepreneur and later followed in his father's footsteps as an electrician at IBEW Local 313.
Michael loved hiking, biking and being outdoors. He was also a social activist, involved in Doctors Without Borders and other causes close to his heart. His greatest joys in life were his four children: Kristi Kerrigan White (Jonathan); Michael Thomas Kerrigan, Jr.; Aileen Kerrigan; James Kerrigan and his beloved granddaughter, Anabelle White.
Michael was predeceased by his mother Shirley McShane and father James Patrick Kerrigan, Jr. He is survived by his children, granddaughter, and siblings; James Patrick Kerrigan III; John Kerrigan; Linda Ellingsworth and Kathy Atkinson.
A visitation will be held at 12:30 pm on Wednesday, May 29 at St. Matthew's Church, 907 W. Newport Pike, Newport, DE 19804 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 pm. Entombment of cremains will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2019