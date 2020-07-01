Michael Thomas Dorn



Middletown - Michael Thomas Dorn, age 45, of Middletown DE, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 27, 2020



Michael is survived by his children, Brianna, Cianna and Deanna Dorn and also his Mother Roberta (Babs), Father Edward, and Brother Jeffrey.



Michael was born in Philadelphia PA, grew up in Newark and Bear Delaware. Michael is a member of Saint Georges UMC in Saint Georges DE. He loved all types of music and singing "loudly" in church. Michael loved the Eagles, working on cars, and family gatherings. He had a quick wit and a flirtatious smile.



All arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.









