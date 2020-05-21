Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson

Bear - Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson, age 62, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass and burial will be held after all restrictions have been lifted. An updated obituary with service details will be released at that time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Penn Medicine Cancer Research at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingmike, or to VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702.

To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES

& CREMATORY

302-378-0300




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved