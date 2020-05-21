Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson
Bear - Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson, age 62, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Mass and burial will be held after all restrictions have been lifted. An updated obituary with service details will be released at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Penn Medicine Cancer Research at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingmike, or to VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702.
To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.