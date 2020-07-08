Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson
Bear - Michael Thomas "Mike" Paulson, age 62, of Bear, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 18, 2020.
A public visitation will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 E. Main Street, Middletown, DE, in compliance with the COVID-19 regulations. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held the following morning on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 10 am at St. Margaret of Scotland R.C. Church, 2431 Frazer Road, Newark, DE. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Penn Medicine Cancer Research at givingpages.upenn.edu/rememberingmike,
or to VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702.
To leave online condolences and read the full obituary, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300