Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Michael William "Mike" Bashkow

Newark - Michael William "Mike" Bashkow, age 26, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
