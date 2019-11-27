|
Michael William "Mike" Bashkow
Newark - Michael William "Mike" Bashkow, age 26, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, December 2, 2019 in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mike's memory to atTAcK addiction, P.O. Box 36, Bear, DE 19701.
