Michele Beaulieu Magnotta
Wilmington - "Going home, going home, by the waterside I will rest my bones. Listen to the river sing sweet songs, to rock my soul" (Robert Hunter). On Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Michele "Shelly" Magnotta made the transition into the next world at age 64.
Shelly was born on May 13, 1955 in Bryn Mawr, PA to Walter and Jeanne Beaulieu. Raised in Broomall, PA, her upbringing was filled with all the cool stuff that a kid-friendly neighborhood in Broomall had to offer---- plenty of kids to play with, biking, sledding down Ferguson Avenue, summer trips to the Jersey shore, endless hours at Marple Swim Club and, of course, the incessant teasing and rambunctious banter from her loving brothers and sister.
After graduating from Marple Newtown High School in 1973, Shelly received a degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Pennsylvania in 1975 and spent her entire working career helping appreciative patients as a Dental Hygienist.
Shelly had a passion for visiting the Jersey Shore or anywhere with some warm sand, taking walks and providing housing for her beloved purple martins. Longwood Gardens was a favorite spot for her to visit. She was a kind-hearted, beautiful, loving woman. Her family meant the world to her and she was loved deeply.
Shelly was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Jeanne Beaulieu and her brother, Tommy Beaulieu. She is survived by sister, Jill Taylor (Dion); brothers, Steve Beaulieu (Polly) and Mike Beaulieu (Jill). She also left behind nephews, Logan and Andrew and niece, Melissa. She was great-aunt to Ava, Chloe and Zachary.
A private memorial with her family will be held at a later date. Flowers may be sent to 309 Clayton Ave., Wilmington, DE 19809. Memorial contributions may be made to The Stroke Network, Inc., PO Box 492, Abingdon, MD 21009
Farewell, Michele, may the Four winds blow you safely home.
