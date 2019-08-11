|
Michele W. Sammons
Wilmington & Rehoboth Beach - Michele Watson Sammons of Wilmington, Delaware and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware went to be with her Lord and Savior and was returned to her heavenly home on July 31, 2019 with her family by her side.
Michele was born at Wilmington Memorial Hospital on May 9, 1965. Michele was a wonderful, Loving and Caring Mother, Loyal and Loving Sister, A Truly Loving Daughter, A Nurturing and Loving Aunt and a Devoted friend to her family and friends. Her love was her selfless dedication to family and she loved her grandparents dearly.
Previously, Michele worked as a paralegal for Morris, James, Hitchens & Williams for numerous years. She was currently employed and worked in the Banking Industry for many years for Wilmington Trust Company and then for M&T Bank as Vice President of Insurance and Risk Management.
Michele graduated from Newark High School in Newark, Delaware and attended and received college credits from Goldey Beacom College and earned her paralegal degree from the University of Delaware.
She enjoyed attending church services at Bayshore Community Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and Brandywine Valley Baptist Church in Wilmington, Delaware.
Michele spent her summers at her beach home in Rehoboth Beach. She loved the beach and the ocean. It was her happy place to relax on her porch. Her favorite past time was to just be with her family and friends. She loved and cared for her animals, Drake a black lab and her Tabby cat, Rusty.
Her interests included, cooking for her family, thrifting and antiquing with her sister, walking the nature trails with her family. Michele loved the outdoors and wildlife. She enjoyed reading, listening to her Christian music and Country music. She would bike ride the trails at the beach and participated in Bike to the Bay rides and was part of the Deep Blue Riding Group. She loved volunteering and giving back and participated in the Read Aloud Delaware program and the angel tree program during the Christmas season. She enjoyed skiing and loved sharing her happiness and joy with others.
Michele is survived by her father, Wayne M. Sammons of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Lisa Eline; her mother, Darlene S. Keil of Wilmington, DE and Ralph F. Keil; her sister, Glee M. Corona of Delmar, MD; her niece, Chelsea G. Corona and her children: Olivia H. Lloyd and Ian C. Lloyd; and three stepsisters: Andria Bilan, Beth Keil, and Lisa Cartwright.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Roland J. and Erma M. Sammons and Norman J. Watson & Stella Mary Watson Ellis.
A Celebration of Michele's Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Parsell Funeral Home and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958, where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to be gifted on Michele's behalf to either Bayshore Community Church, 19331 Lighthouse Plaza Blvd, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971; Brandywine Valley Baptist Church, 7 Mt. Lebanon Rd., Talleyville, Wilmington, DE 19803; or Read Aloud Delaware, 100 West 10th Street, Suite 309, Community Service Building, Wilmington, DE 19801 or to of choice.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019